A man is in hospital with serious injuries after an altercation in South Queensferry on Saturday afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened in the town’s Moubray Grove and the 57-year-old was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

A 54-year-old man was arrested and charged and is due to appear in court on Monday.

The altercation took place in Moubray Grove, South Queensferry | Google

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4pm on Saturday, 1 November 2025 a 57-year-old man sustained serious injuries following an altercation with another man in Moubray Grove, South Queensferry.

“He was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment. Hospital staff describe his condition as stable.

“A 54-year-old man has been arrested and charged and he is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, 3 November 2025. Enquiries are ongoing.”