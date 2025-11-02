Edinburgh crime: Man, 57, in hospital with serious injuries after altercation in South Queensferry
The incident happened in the town’s Moubray Grove and the 57-year-old was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.
A 54-year-old man was arrested and charged and is due to appear in court on Monday.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4pm on Saturday, 1 November 2025 a 57-year-old man sustained serious injuries following an altercation with another man in Moubray Grove, South Queensferry.
“He was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment. Hospital staff describe his condition as stable.
“A 54-year-old man has been arrested and charged and he is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, 3 November 2025. Enquiries are ongoing.”