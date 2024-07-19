Edinburgh crime: Man arrested following crash that killed pensioner in Edinburgh's Stevenson Drive

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 19th Jul 2024, 14:48 BST
A man has been arrested and charged following a crash which killed an Edinburgh pensioner in August last year.

A 70-year-old woman was hit by a car while she was walking in Stevenson Drive in the Balgreen area of the city around 3.30pm on Saturday, August 26, 2023. She died as a result of her injuries.

A 24-year-old man has now been arrested and charged with road traffic offences and was due to appear in court this week.

In a statement Police Scotland said: “A man has been arrested following a fatal road crash in Edinburgh in 2023.The incident occurred in Stevenson Drive in the Balgreen area of the city around 3.30pm on Saturday, 26 August, 2023. A 70-year-old female pedestrian died in the incident.

“A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences. He was due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, 18 July, 2024.”

