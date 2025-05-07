Edinburgh crime: Man sentenced to 8 years in prison for serious sexual offences in Capital
Kyle Kernachan, 28, committed the crimes between 2015 and 2017.
He was sentenced on Wednesday 7 May, 2025, at the High Court in Edinburgh having previously been found guilty at the same court on 9 April 2025. He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register.
Detective Chief Inspector Jonny Wright of Police Scotland said: “My thoughts are with the victims who showed immense strength in assisting our investigation. I hope this sentencing brings them some form of comfort.
“I would also like to reassure our communities that we are committed to investigating all reports of abuse and we are determined to bring those responsible to justice.
“I urge anyone who has been the victim of any offence of this nature to contact us where you will be fully supported by our officers and partner agencies.”