A man was assaulted and had his phone stolen after being approached by three men as he walked with a woman in Leith.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police described it as a violent and unprovoked attack and appealed for witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.

The assault and robbery took place at around 9.45pm on Monday, 16 June, 2025, as the couple were walking in the Leith Links area, near Duncan Place.

The assault and robbery took place in the Leith Links area, near Duncan Place | Google

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said they were approached by three men who demanded they hand over their phone. The man was then assaulted and knocked to the ground before his phone was stolen. The woman was not injured. The three men made off in the direction of Duke Street.

The men are all described as white, around 30 to 35-years-old, of heavy build with brown hair. They were in the company of a woman described as white, around 5ft 2in tall, of slim build, with medium-length curly dark brown hair which was tied back. She was wearing a light-coloured top and jeans. None of them appeared to be English-speaking.

Detective Constable Jo Robertson of Police Scotland said: "This was a violent and unprovoked attack which left the victims understandably shaken.

"We are carrying out enquiries to identify those responsible and would urge anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that could help with our enquiries to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We understand that a passer-by stopped to help the victims and are keen to trace this person as they may have information that could assist.

"Anyone with relevant dashcam or private CCTV footage is also asked to contact police."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3597 of 16 June, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.