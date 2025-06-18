Edinburgh crime: Phone stolen in assault and robbery after couple approached by three men in Leith
Police described it as a violent and unprovoked attack and appealed for witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.
The assault and robbery took place at around 9.45pm on Monday, 16 June, 2025, as the couple were walking in the Leith Links area, near Duncan Place.
Police said they were approached by three men who demanded they hand over their phone. The man was then assaulted and knocked to the ground before his phone was stolen. The woman was not injured. The three men made off in the direction of Duke Street.
The men are all described as white, around 30 to 35-years-old, of heavy build with brown hair. They were in the company of a woman described as white, around 5ft 2in tall, of slim build, with medium-length curly dark brown hair which was tied back. She was wearing a light-coloured top and jeans. None of them appeared to be English-speaking.
Detective Constable Jo Robertson of Police Scotland said: "This was a violent and unprovoked attack which left the victims understandably shaken.
"We are carrying out enquiries to identify those responsible and would urge anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that could help with our enquiries to come forward.
"We understand that a passer-by stopped to help the victims and are keen to trace this person as they may have information that could assist.
"Anyone with relevant dashcam or private CCTV footage is also asked to contact police."
Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3597 of 16 June, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.