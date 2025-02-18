Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leith’s low traffic neighbourhood is to be made permanent after councillors hailed an increase in walking and cycling and an improvement in air quality.

The scheme, part of the wider Leith Connections project, includes restrictions on through traffic, improved pavements and new community spaces.

Concerns had been raised about traffic being displaced, leading to an increase in vehicles on roads around the boundary of the LTN, but council officers said data showed an overall reduction in traffic.

The bus gate on Links Place will stay for now - but there is a proposal to move it to Links Gardens | supplied

And the city council’s traffic regulation order (TRO) sub-committee agreed to make the scheme permanent, with only Tory councillor Joanna Mowat dissenting.

But a controversial plan to move the bus gate on Links Place to Links Gardens may now be pursued through a fresh TRO process.

Proposing that the LTN be made permanent, committee convener Margaret Graham said: “The enormous benefits that seem to be picked out by people who were supportive of it were the air quality, being able to walk to school, their children having healthier lungs as time goes by, the active travel, but also quite a few people picked up on how it was a nicer, quieter place to live.

"On the flip side, access for residents with mobility issues is a serious concern but I feel they have been picked up and there are business concerns about traffic not being able to straight to their premises, but again I believe that's being [addressed]."

Green councillor Kayleigh O'Neill said the scheme had been extremely successful. “We know walking, wheeling and cycling has improved, air quality is getting better, children are cycling to school for the first time, disabled residents are able to sit in their front garden because there's no pollution.

She said: "Those residents who have to drive an extra five minutes to get to their house can still do so - the roads aren't shut - but that small inconvenience is the difference between kids walking to school safely or risk being hit or just feeling unsafe."

Liberal Democrat Kevin Lang said every measure of public opinion - market research commissioned by the council, responses to the consultation and the community council survey - had shown a majority in favour of he scheme.

He said he had been concerned about extra traffic near Leith Primary School but he was satisfied that additional measures were being looked at to tackle the issue.

And he said despite calls to remove the bus gate on Links Place, he believed doing so was likely to increase traffic going past St Mary's Primary.

Tory councillor Joanna Mowat was against making the scheme permanent. She said: "There are people who need to be using their cars - people who have go mobility issues and the businesses - who are seeing significant increases in journey times.

“For me the concern is we're increasing transport times for businesses through there. There has been no assessment of that, I can't see any mitigations, we are just asking them to thole it."

Chas Booth, Green councillor for Leith, said he was “absolutely delighted” that the LTN had been made permanent.

He said: “This is the right decision for Leith, and will help to lock in the traffic reductions, safer streets and cleaner air that this scheme has already delivered. Thousands of my constituents will be breathing a sigh of relief at this decision, and hundreds of kids will be able to walk, wheel and cycle to school more safely as a result.”

He said hundreds of people had been in touch with him and other councillors to say what a transformative impact the LTN had had on their lives.

“The next steps now must be to build on the scheme, look what further works can be introduced to address the small number of streets that have seen an increase in traffic, and improve the scheme still further for people walking, wheeling and cycling.

“I’m also keen that the council learns the lessons from this scheme, and looks to roll out similar schemes across the city. The Leith LTN has been incredibly successful at reducing traffic, and other communities around Edinburgh should also be given chance to see similar benefits.”

Transport and environment convener Stephen Jenkinson said: “I’m conscious that this is an issue with strong views on all sides and the report passed today reflects an attempt to accommodate these and find the best possible solution for the area and its residents.

“Since the trial liveable neighbourhood project was implemented in late 2023 we’ve seen a lot of positive evidence for its retention. Our monitoring has shown a decrease in nitrogen dioxide concentration in almost all of the relevant sites, decreased levels of noise, along with a 20 per cent increase in pedestrian numbers and 77 per cent in cyclists.

“As we move forward with the wider Leith Connections project our core objectives remain the same - to improve the attractiveness, viability and safety of walking, wheeling and cycling in the area whilst improving our streets and community spaces for the benefit of all.”