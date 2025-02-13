A ‘predatory individual’ who abused his position as a pharmacist to sexually abuse women during medical examinations has been jailed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tauqeer Azam, 41, targeted two women in Edinburgh and Glasgow between 2021 and 2023. At Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday, February 13, Azam was sentenced to two years in jail after being found guilty of two sexual offence charges last month. His name has been added to the sex offenders register for 10 years.

Azam targeted his first victim in May 2021 whilst working in the Boots Pharmacy at the Gyle Shopping Centre in Edinburgh. The court heard how the young woman sought medical assistance after noticing a rash on her leg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Azam was found guilty of two charges following a trial before a jury at the Glasgow Sheriff Court on January 16 | John Devlin

The 41-year-old took the woman into a private room without a chaperone or second witness where he asked to see her legs. After she partially removed her trousers, Azam uttered remarks of a sexual nature, leaving the victim feeling ‘scared and vulnerable’.

Azam was convicted of sexually assaulting a second woman while he worked at Well Pharmacy on Nitshill Road in Glasgow in 2023. The victim had sought treatment for a rash and was taken into a private consultation room without a chaperone. Azam then sexually assaulted the woman and made inappropriate sexual remarks, leaving the victim feeling ‘violently sick’.

Sign up for our new Breaking Newsletter and keep up to date on the latest news stories from Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Fraser Gibson, Procurator Fiscal for Glasgow and Strathkelvin, said: “Tauqeer Azam is a predatory individual who exploited a position of trust. These two women should have been safe when seeking medical treatment but were instead sexually abused and assaulted.

“This prosecution and conviction were only possible because of their courage in reporting their experiences to the police and giving evidence. Because of that bravery, other women will now be protected while Azam is held accountable for his appalling behaviour.

“I would urge anyone who has experienced similar offending to come forward and report it. You will be listened to and supported as we seek to secure justice using all the tools at our disposal.”