Edinburgh crime: Second man arrested over alleged attempted murder on city street

By Jamie Saunderson
Published 7th Jun 2024, 15:06 BST
Officers have arrested a second man after the serious assault.

A second man has been arrested over an alleged attempted murder on an Edinburgh street last week.

Earlier this week, we told how a man aged 34 had been arrested following the serious assault on Old Groathill Road which officers are treating as a murder bid.

And today, police said they had also arrested a 39-year-old man in connection with the incident on Wednesday, May 29.

A 41-year-old man was seriously assaulted on the Groathill Road North at 2.30pm on Wednesday, 29 May

Emergency services raced to the Drylaw street at around 2.30pm that day and a 41-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

The latest man to be arrested is expected to appear in court on Monday.

