Edinburgh crime: Second man arrested over alleged attempted murder on city street
A second man has been arrested over an alleged attempted murder on an Edinburgh street last week.
Earlier this week, we told how a man aged 34 had been arrested following the serious assault on Old Groathill Road which officers are treating as a murder bid.
And today, police said they had also arrested a 39-year-old man in connection with the incident on Wednesday, May 29.
Emergency services raced to the Drylaw street at around 2.30pm that day and a 41-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.
The latest man to be arrested is expected to appear in court on Monday.
