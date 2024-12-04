The manager of an Edinburgh toy shop was grabbed by the throat and wrestled to the ground after she challenged a shoplifter.

Mandy Johnston, 60, was left bruised and badly shaken after the attack at Toys Galore on Morningside Road on Tuesday afternoon. The shop's owner, Donald Nairn, was punched in the face by an accomplice.

Police were quickly on the scene and today said their enquiries were ongoing.

Mr Nairn, 50, said two men had come into the shop at about 4.20pm. "They were there to steal - as a retailer you can tell. They were wearing hi-vis jackets, I think to make them look like workmen but they weren't. They took offence at us paying attention to them and said 'Do you want us to leave?' and we said yes.

"We thought that was that, but fast forward 25 minutes later and a woman came in. She was clearly high. We followed her round and she complained about that, saying we were making her feel uncomfortable. We said maybe you should leave. She refused to leave and we called the police because of that.

“We were on the phone when she decided just to grab something and leg it. Mandy blocked her and she was grabbed by the throat and wrestled to the ground. I tried to get her off Mandy. Then one of the two men from before appeared at the door. He punched me, he hit me in the face."

The man and woman both ran off, taking a Lego set with them. Mr Nairn said Ms Johnston suffered bruises and was "shaken up" but not seriously injured.

"There have been shoplifters over the years and some are less nice than others, but these were easily the worst we've ever had. There's usually a bit of bravado, but you don't usually get assaulted."

The shoplifters had been at Paper Tiger on the other side of Morningside Road before they went to Toys Galore and it is understood both shops have been able to give police CCTV footage.

But Mr Nairn said shopkeepers felt more at risk now than in the past. "It's definitely worse than it used to be," he said.

"There seems to be a sense that shoplifters can operate with impunity and that has made us feel a lot more vulnerable than we used to.

"Back in the day even relatively minor offences would be investigated. The police have been fantastic and they are investigating this, but there's a sense the police maybe don't have the resources they should to deal with retail crime - and from our point of view it's vitally important that they do because otherwise people like that just go unchecked."

Morningside Tory councillor Marie-Clair Munro said there was a big problem with shoplifting and anti-social behaviour in the area and it was getting worse.

She said the assault at Toy Galore was "horrendous". "Residents re emailing me saying 'Oh goodness, I go into Toy Galore with my kids'."

And she said she feared the Christmas activities were drawing police away from areas like Morningside to the city centre.

"I'm really worried that because police resources are so stretched and they're having to concentrate on the city centre the criminals think it's fair game to pick on areas where they know there's not going to be a police presence."

But she said police had now deployed more officers to Morningside following the attack.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.45pm on Tuesday, 3 December, 2024, officers received a report of an assault and theft at a premises on Morningside Road, Edinburgh. Enquiries are ongoing.”