Edinburgh crime: Two arrested after woman taken to hospital following disturbance in city centre

By Ian Swanson
Published 21st Apr 2024, 10:47 BST
A man and a woman have been arrested following a disturbance in the centre of Edinburgh which left another woman needing hospital treatment.

The disturbance occurred in Hunter Square, off the Royal Mile, on Saturday evening. Police were called and a 38-year-old woman was taken to hospital. Officers arrested a man aged 33 and a woman aged 32.

Police were called to Hunter Square,off the Royal Mile, on Saturday evening. Picture: Google.Police were called to Hunter Square,off the Royal Mile, on Saturday evening. Picture: Google.
Police were called to Hunter Square,off the Royal Mile, on Saturday evening. Picture: Google.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.45pm on Saturday, April 20, 2024, we were called to a report of a disturbance in Hunter Square, Edinburgh. Officers attended and a 38-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment.  

 “A 33-year-old man and a 32-year-old-woman were arrested in connection with the disturbance.  They are due to appear at court at a later date.”

