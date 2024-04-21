Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man and a woman have been arrested following a disturbance in the centre of Edinburgh which left another woman needing hospital treatment.

The disturbance occurred in Hunter Square, off the Royal Mile, on Saturday evening. Police were called and a 38-year-old woman was taken to hospital. Officers arrested a man aged 33 and a woman aged 32.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to Hunter Square,off the Royal Mile, on Saturday evening. Picture: Google.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.45pm on Saturday, April 20, 2024, we were called to a report of a disturbance in Hunter Square, Edinburgh. Officers attended and a 38-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment.