Edinburgh crime: Two arrested after woman taken to hospital following disturbance in city centre
A man and a woman have been arrested following a disturbance in the centre of Edinburgh which left another woman needing hospital treatment.
The disturbance occurred in Hunter Square, off the Royal Mile, on Saturday evening. Police were called and a 38-year-old woman was taken to hospital. Officers arrested a man aged 33 and a woman aged 32.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.45pm on Saturday, April 20, 2024, we were called to a report of a disturbance in Hunter Square, Edinburgh. Officers attended and a 38-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment.
“A 33-year-old man and a 32-year-old-woman were arrested in connection with the disturbance. They are due to appear at court at a later date.”