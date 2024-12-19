Edinburgh crime: Two men convicted after serious assault left man with ‘life-changing injuries’
The ‘shocking attack’ happened outside a Tesco supermarket on Gracemount Drive at around 8pm on November 11, 2021. A 32-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being attacked with a bladed weapon.
George Baigrie, 42, was found guilty of attempted murder on Wednesday, December, 18 following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh. Kevin Richardson, 24, was also convicted in connection with the incident. Both men are due to be sentenced at a later date.
Detective Chief Inspector George Calder said: "This was a shocking attack in a public place which left a man with life-changing injuries as a result. We will continue to target those involved in this kind of violence as we work to make our communities safer.”
DCI Calder added: "I would like to thank the public for their support and everyone who worked on the investigation."