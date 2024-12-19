Two men have been convicted of violent offences in connection with a serious assault in Edinburgh three years ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘shocking attack’ happened outside a Tesco supermarket on Gracemount Drive at around 8pm on November 11, 2021. A 32-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being attacked with a bladed weapon.

Kevin Richardson, 24, was convicted in connection with the incident. He will be sentenced at a later date | Police Scotland

George Baigrie, 42, was found guilty of attempted murder on Wednesday, December, 18 following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh. Kevin Richardson, 24, was also convicted in connection with the incident. Both men are due to be sentenced at a later date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector George Calder said: "This was a shocking attack in a public place which left a man with life-changing injuries as a result. We will continue to target those involved in this kind of violence as we work to make our communities safer.”

DCI Calder added: "I would like to thank the public for their support and everyone who worked on the investigation."