Edinburgh crime: Two men convicted after serious assault left man with ‘life-changing injuries’

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 19th Dec 2024, 15:40 BST

Two men have been convicted of violent offences in connection with a serious assault in Edinburgh three years ago.

The ‘shocking attack’ happened outside a Tesco supermarket on Gracemount Drive at around 8pm on November 11, 2021. A 32-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being attacked with a bladed weapon.

Kevin Richardson, 24, was convicted in connection with the incident. He will be sentenced at a later dateplaceholder image
Kevin Richardson, 24, was convicted in connection with the incident. He will be sentenced at a later date | Police Scotland

George Baigrie, 42, was found guilty of attempted murder on Wednesday, December, 18 following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh. Kevin Richardson, 24, was also convicted in connection with the incident. Both men are due to be sentenced at a later date.

Detective Chief Inspector George Calder said: "This was a shocking attack in a public place which left a man with life-changing injuries as a result. We will continue to target those involved in this kind of violence as we work to make our communities safer.”

DCI Calder added: "I would like to thank the public for their support and everyone who worked on the investigation."

