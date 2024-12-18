Edinburgh police officers are continuing to appeal for information to help trace 22-year-old Santra Saju who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Santra, from the South Gyle area, was last seen within an Asda supermarket at Almondvale,Livingston on Friday, December 6 between 9.10pm and 9.45pm. She had previously been in the Burnvale area of Livingston around 8.30pm the same evening.

Santra is described as 5ft 6 inches, of Indian ethnicity, slim build, with short black hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket with a fur hood.

Extensive enquiries are being carried out in an effort to trace her. Officers previously said it ‘is completely out of character’ for Santra to go missing.

Inspector Alison Lawrie from Corstorphine Police Station said: “We now know that Santra picked up a black and white shopper style bag from an address in Burnvale on Friday evening, but she did not have it when she entered the supermarket. The bag is distinctive and someone may remember seeing her carrying it.

“We are continuing to review CCTV footage and have released images of Santra from the supermarket in the hope that someone recognises her.”

If you have any information to help trace Santra you should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3390 of Sunday, December 15.