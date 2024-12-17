Edinburgh missing: Police say disappearance of Edinburgh's Santra Saju is 'completely out of character'
Santra Saju, from Edinburgh, was last seen about 8.30pm on Friday, December 6 in the Burnvale area of Livingston. She is described as being 5ft 6 inches tall, of Indian ethnicity, slim build, short black hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket with a fur hood.
Inspector George Nisbet from Corstorphine Police station said: "Santra has not been seen for a number of days now and this is completely out of character for her. Her current whereabouts are unknown and her family and friends are becoming increasingly concerned about her.”
Anyone with information that can assist officers trace should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3390 of Sunday, December 15.
