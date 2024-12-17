Officers in Edinburgh are searching for a 22-year-old woman who has been reported missing from the South Gyle area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Santra Saju, from Edinburgh, was last seen about 8.30pm on Friday, December 6 in the Burnvale area of Livingston. She is described as being 5ft 6 inches tall, of Indian ethnicity, slim build, short black hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket with a fur hood.

Santra Saju, 22, from Edinburgh, was last seen about 8.30pm on Friday, December 6 in the Burnvale area of Livingston | Police Scotland

Inspector George Nisbet from Corstorphine Police station said: "Santra has not been seen for a number of days now and this is completely out of character for her. Her current whereabouts are unknown and her family and friends are becoming increasingly concerned about her.”

Anyone with information that can assist officers trace should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3390 of Sunday, December 15.