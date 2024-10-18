Edinburgh culture director to leave amid museum closure row

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Edinburgh council’s director of culture has quit after the temporary closure of the Capital’s People’s Story museum was condemned by Culture Secretary Angus Robertson in the Scottish Parliament.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joan Parr has been in the post for three years after working previously for the Scottish Government’s arts agency Creative Scotland. She will leave the council in January.

The council has come under fierce criticism for shutting the People’s Story, which details the history of working class people in Edinburgh, amid growing financial pressures and a recruitment freeze.

The council has faced fierce criticism over the temporary closure of the People’ Story museum | Jim Slaven/Facebook

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the issue was raised in the chamber at Holyrood last week, Mr Robertson he said it had caused “absolute consternation” that the closure of the museum on the Royal Mile had taken place without any consultation and he condemned the “shameful behaviour of the city council”.

The Evening News’ sister paper The Scotsman revealed that Ms Parr had contacted colleagues and industry leaders the following day to announce her departure to “pursue other interests”.

Lothian Tory MSP Miles Briggs had raised the People’s Story closure in the parliament, asking whether the Scottish Government could offer support to allow the sustainable re-opening of the venue. Mr Robertson said Museums and Galleries Scotland had been liaising with the council over how the closure could be lifted.

And he added: "Something that has caused absolute consternation is that the closure was announced before any consultation, which is frankly shocking from a Labour-led council that it should do such a thing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Especially in this 900th anniversary year of Edinburgh, the People's Story and the importance of working class history must be open to the public and it must be a priority."

Lothian Labour MSP Foysol Choudhury then criticised the Scottish Government for "consistent under-funding" of local authorities. But Mr Robertson hit back, saying: “It's got nothing to do with the Scottish Government and everything to do with the wrong priorities of the Labour Party.”

He went on to condemn “the frankly shameful behaviour of the city council”. And he said: “I believe the temporary closure will have to be lifted. It is absolutely unsustainable and we should be hearing apologies from the Labour benches rather than buck-passing."

Council leader Cammy Day said: "I extend my very best wishes to Joan as she embarks on this exciting new chapter of retirement, filled with time for family, friends, and travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Joan has been invaluable as Director of Culture and Wellbeing, demonstrating exceptional leadership throughout her tenure.

“Joan joined us in 2021 and brought a wealth of experience from various sectors with her, and played a crucial role in revitalising our cultural venues and communities in the wake of the pandemic, as well as leading on our year round festivals. I’d like to thank Joan for her ongoing commitment to our city and the positive impact she has had.”