Edinburgh could have a new cycle hire scheme up and running by next summer.

The previous scheme, sponsored by Just Eat and run by Serco, came to an end in September 2021 after thefts and vandalism made it unaffordable.

The Just East-sponsored hire scheme in Edinburgh ended in 2021. Picture: Greg Macvean

The new one would be e-bikes only and start with a pilot focused on the city centre. There will be no cost to the council and all the risk involved in running the scheme will be borne by the operator.

Transport convener Stephen Jenkinson said the scheme would be a welcome addition to the Capital's existing public transport system.

He said: "Edinburgh is a relatively hilly city and as the technology has improved and as the cost has come down, it gives us an opportunity to re-imagine a cycle hire scheme for Edinburgh which uses e-bikes and won't cost the city anything to deliver.

"We want to make it as easy and as accessible as possible for not only residents but visitors to get around the city."

He said a cycle hire system also fitted with the aims of promoting active travel and reducing vehicle emissions.

The transport committee is due to hold a workshop early in the new year with four providers who run cycle hire schemes elsewhere in the UK and in Europe to discuss how a scheme could work in Edinburgh.

Cllr Jenkinson said they would then assess the providers' technology, apps and operating systems. "We will be thinking about the problems we previously had and what steps providers are taking, but also what steps we can take to ensure that we don't have a repeat of the vandalism and thefts.

"As these schemes become more of a visual presence across the UK and Europe, it is probably less of an issue now because people are expecting to see them."

The new scheme will see "dockless stations" with the e-bikes using designated existing parking places around the city centre. Cllr Jenknson said: "We need to start where we will get the most use, measure its success and then grow that service, rolling it out to the rest of the city."

Cllr Jenkinson said he would not rule out introducing a similar scheme for hiring e-scooters in Edinburgh if legislation changed to allow councils to do so. “Personally, I think it’s an interesting proposition, it’s something that should be considered. But we would need the legislation in place before we actually stared considering a trial for that.”

He said he had used e-scooters in Liverpool. “It’s not something I would discount and it’s not something I would discourage. If legislation is passed, by that time hopefully we will have successful e-bike scheme in place and it’s something we should be thinking about going forward.”