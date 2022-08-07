Edinburgh dad Joseph Wakeley dies days after being hit by car near Sheriffhall Roundabout

A “loving” Edinburgh dad has died in hospital days after he was struck by a car.

By Rhoda Morrison
Sunday, 7th August 2022, 3:19 pm
Joseph ‘Joe’ Wakeley was hit by a car in Millerhill Road near the Sheriffhall Roundabout at around 9am on Thursday.

He was taken to the Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary where he died as a result of his injuries on Saturday afternoon.

The 37-year-old has been described as “a loving son, father and brother” by his family.

Joseph Wakeley died from injuries he sustained after being struck by a car on Thursday

Police have launched an investigation into the crash and have asked for witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Paul Ewing, of Police Scotland’s road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with Joseph’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I would urge anyone who may have information who has not yet spoken to an officer to get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 0775 of August 4.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

