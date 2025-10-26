An Edinburgh ultras football group has claimed their members - including children - were attacked by police officers following the recent Edinburgh derby match.

Hibernian Ultras Block Seven have alleged officers carried out assaults leaving several members “covered in blood” as they exited Tynecastle Stadium in Edinburgh on October 4 this year.

The supporters’ group say they have been forced to release their own mobile phone footage of the incident after being told “the CCTV system was not working” and did not capture the alleged violence.

The shaky recording shows supporters and police officers clashing in the concourse area, at the exits of the ground and in the street outside the stadium.

The phone footage also shows one supporter with a bloody gash to his head and a later image of the man after he had attended hospital and had staples inserted to the wound.

An image of a bearded police officer is also featured with the text reading “The officer responsible”.

Police restrain a supporter after the Hearts v Hibs Edinburgh derby match in October. | Alexander Lawrie

A Block Seven statement on social media site X claims the alleged violence was sparked when a 14-year-old boy was “grabbed and thrown to the ground by several officers” after he had picked up an unlit pyrotechnic from the ground.

The statement continues: “When fans peacefully questioned this, officers responded with excessive force to remove the group from the stadium, pushing individuals away and using batons to strike people on the head including those walking away from the scene.

“Several young supporters were pulled to the ground and held down with knees on their legs, backs and neck. A badly injured fan was held and denied medical attention.

“Footage shows supporters with serious head wounds, including some who were covered in blood and later required staples or stitches.”

The Ultras group also claim police officers “refused to provide badge numbers” and had assaulted the fan using his mobile phone to record the incidents.

The statement continues: “This was an unprovoked and unjustifiable attack that few people were aware of until now.

“Given the severity of the assaults we took time to consider whether to release the footage.

“However, as police have since begun targeting our group further, and given we have been told by the police that the club’s CCTV system was not working at the time of the incident, we believe that the only way we can protect our members is to share part of our own footage publicly to show what occurred.”

Screen shots taken from Hibernian Ultras Group Block Seven video alleging police brutality, posted On X. | Alexander Lawrie

The group said it has further recordings of the alleged violence that they will use to help “support fans in any legal proceedings” in the future.

Block Seven has stated the alleged violence “used by the police was disgraceful and unjustified” and the group are “working to hold the officers involved to account”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Eight men have been arrested and charged in connection with assault and disorder offences at the Hearts v Hibernian match at Tynecastle on Saturday, 4 October, 2025.

“The men, aged between 18 and 40, are expected to appear at court at a later date. Three male youths were also charged in connection.

“There were a number of reports of injuries, including to two police officers, during disorder. Enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The circumstances of the incident have been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.”

Heart of Midlothian FC and Hibernian FC both declined to comment when approached citing the ongoing police investigation into the matter. Hearts won the first Edinburgh derby of the season with a 92nd minute winner from defender Craig Halkett in front of 18,760 fans at Tynecastle Park.