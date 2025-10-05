It was a night of high drama under the Tynecastle floodlights as the Jambos moved five points clear at the Premiership summit with a 1-0 win over rivals Hibs

Craig Halkett was the derby day hero for Hearts in added-time as Derek McInnes’ side fended off Edinburgh rivals Hibs to go clear of Celtic at the top of the Premiership table.

The high-flying Jambos head into the latest international break with a lead at the summit after centre-back Halkett sparked bedlam at Tynecastle after volleying home substitute Sabah Kerjota’s pinpoint delivery from close range.

It was a night of high drama in Gorgie, with those of a Maroon persuasion left in dreamland and excited about what might come next. Here’s some of the social media reaction from jubilant supporters...

How Hearts fans have reacted to last-gasp Hibs win

One fan said: “Amazing progress and it is great to see the competitive never say die attitude. It’s a long season but you just need to keep focussed and deal with it in sizeable chunks or every game in isolation and don’t get carried away. We have a super squad and the more they play together the better it is getting. A really strong side in the making!!”

Another commented: “Wonderful ! A great season But our danger before while at or near the top hasn't been the opposition skills, its been lasting the course. After the New Year, we're getting injuries, not easy to replace at skill, because our team has a smaller pool replace with. Lasting the course, that's our challenge.”

A never die attitude was lauded: “We just never give up we keep going till the end that's McInnes and Hearts way who's next to get beat!! Get in there Hearts.”

Australian joy was rife: “I stayed up until 5am watching from Australia and woke everyone up screaming when Halkett’s goal went in, phenomenal MON THE HEARTS.”

Debutants impressed in Gorgie: “This team, have such a togetherness, with each other and the fans in the stands. 6 derby debutants yesterday and you wouldn't have known it. Yes we hung on, but we took the main chance we created all the game and won it. Whatever happens this season, we're onto something and that's exciting.”

A brilliant birthday was on offer: “I've been watching Hearts since I was 3. I have had highs and lows. I turned 66 at 00.01hrs today. They have given me the best birthday present I could ever had, bought into the FOH from day one. My team will never die, so proud of what we've become. Our History cannot be bettered by any club in the League's. HHGH forever.”

A poor game mattered little in the end: “Thought it was a poor game that wasn't helped by a fussy referee constantly stopping play for what looked like very marginal fouls. If I'm honest I thought the match was far too big for him, he looked a bit overawed. On the game I thought both teams played well defensively and chances were at a premium. I personally felt McInnes should have got a more attacking player on the right hand side earlier as it clearly wasn't working with Milne, but when we did, what a cross, what a goal and a deserved win for the JTs.”

One final punter added: “As much as it's a great start to the season, the Glasgow clubs could buy a team of 11 £5 million players who could walk this league and still have £22 million in the bank. Hearts are building a structure that could compete in a few years time. Our day will come but not for a few years yet.”