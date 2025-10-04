Here are some of the things we spotted from our vantage point at Hearts vs Hibs.

Hearts and Hibs played out their first battle of the season - and the ending sparked an Edinburgh derby moment those in maroon will fondly remember.

Craig Halkett’s second half stoppage time header sealed all three points for the Jambos after a nip and tuck affair. This derby is known for it’s tight tussles and robust battling with this affair no different. Alexandros Kyziridis had the best of the openings from a Hearts perspective inside the opening half hour but tension was lingering with the visitors from Leith proving a physical match. Martin Boyle had an effort saved but this game was following firmly in the nitty gritty category.

Boyle had the game’s biggest chance to that point after an hour but his chipped effort was well tipped onto the bar by Hearts keeper Alexander Schwolow. That was punished when all hope of a winner appeared lost, Halkett rising highest in the box to head low and into the corner to spark wild scenes and chanting of a refusal for Hearts to leave the Premiership’s summit. I watched the game from the press box. Here are five things things I spotted.

NFL punting

The first bit of action happened with literally the first kick of the game that set a tone for what was to come. It looked worked on but Jack Iredale blootered the ball about 50 feet in the air and it came crashing down like a meteor in and around the Hearts danger area, as Hibs earned a throw in off it. You’d be forgiven if you thought you just tuned into an NFL match and the punt returner had just sailed it through the opposition’s endzone. It left both gaffers and the fourth official chuckling but that kind of blood and thunder style was how things continued to play out in the first quarter. McInnes even allowed Cammy Devlin to return serve at the start of the second as route one was taken to a new stratosphere.

Big physical....Hibs?

There was talk of big physical Hearts in the summer but Hibs took that mantle for themselves. The back three, Chris Cadden, Josh Mulligan, Josh Campbell and Kieron Bowie made for an imposing starting XI that looked set to try and win the rough and tumble element of this derby known for that factor. There’s an argument that Hearts tried to play more but Hibs’ approach certainly limited what they’ve been able to do to the likes of Rangers and Falkirk in recent weeks. It wasn’t enough in the end.

Storm Amy factor

From in the press box, the wind was cutting through this jittering reporter who perhaps had been a bit ill-advised when it came to wardrobe choices pre-match. But while the eye of the storm had been and gone, the ball was certainly holding up that bit longer than it normally would. That perhaps played into the type of game that was put on show as moments of quality were few and far between.

Man of the moment

For all of Hearts’ impressive recruitment work, it’s perhaps someone who’s been through all the highs and lows football can throw at him that is one of their best stories. Halkett has not had injury issues to seek but he has established himself again as one of the league’s best central defenders and an aerial threat going forward. Plenty around Tynecastle seem utterly made up for him.

Saturday night’s more than alright

This game was placed on prime time in terms of the Scottish football schedule. A massive build-up had this game placed in the quarter to six slot and that paid off with a raucous atmosphere. Joy, tension, despair, it was all in this one and if this had played out at 12:30pm in the day, would it have been quite the same? A Hearts fan wouldn’t care what time it was when Halkett’s header hit the net but for an overall spectacle the kick-off slot is certainly one that added to it. Title belief is rife in the stands and the late scenes show this kick-off time should be here to stay.