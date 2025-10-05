Here’s how the pundits witnessed Hearts vs Hibs in the first Edinburgh derby of this season.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts and Hibs collided on Saturday to dramatic effect as the Jambos sealed a late 1-0 victory.

Craig Halkett swapped defence for attack in second half stoppage time to volley home into the bottom corner to send the home fans at Tynecastle wild, after Martin Boyle had hit the bar at the other end. It means Derek McInnes’ hosts go into the international break for October with six wins from seven and top of the Premiership table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hibs headed into the game undefeated but had drawn five games on the bounce, their last league win coming against Dundee on the opening day of the season. The pundits have been out in force providing their verdicts on this one after a derby that was billed as one of the most hotly-anticipated in years. Here are seven of their verdicts.

Kevin Thomson (Sportsound)

“I think the Old Firm should be worried. I think Tony Bloom he has been successful where he’s been and he has got a manager who knows what it takes . My only humble opinion about Hearts would be can you continue to beat the rest?

“When you continue to beat the rest I don’t think anyone can underestimate how difficult it is to go and win seven, eight, nine or ten games on the bounce. It's so unlucky for Hibs, but Hearts are doing what good teams do and finding a way to win. He’s (Boyle) got to score. He really does. The only boy you'd want it to fall to. Great improvisation. “

Charlie Mulgrew (Premier Sports)

“There was nothing in that game, Hearts maybe slightly shaded it but you could argue Hibs could have won it with Boyle's chance.I questioned whether they could get a win , where they are on the table and if they can handle the pressure of being in front, and leading the title race. They get the result, they score a last-minute goal. I spoke about it before the game, they've won games in different ways. They've come back from being 3-0 down, they've led games, they've had possessions, they've played on the counter. They just nicked a last-minute goal in a derby match, and you can see that this place is completely connected, complete opposite to Rangers. They're just completely different. The fans, right through the board, the manager, everybody's connected here, and that's what happens, you get last-minute goals, you get on that side of luck.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Stevenson (Sportsound)

“Unbelievable. When you say the roof comes off places, that was incredible. What a finish from Craig [Halkett]. He came through a really hard season last year and looks like a completely new player. That was the sort of finish you would expect from Lawrence Shankland. But to have that composure in the last minute of a derby is incredible. That's why we love football.

“Clean sheets are everything because you can go and build on them. Martin Boyle had good opportunities and could have timed his runs better. But to win a derby in that manner and putting pressure on to Celtic... If you're a Hearts player, you'd be thinking tomorrow that it doesn't get much better than this.

Chris Sutton (606)

“Tony Bloom said that Hearts will win a title within ten years, I think he did. This is a great chance for you, isn't it? Why won't you do it this season? When you look at Rangers, you look at Celtic, I mean, you'll never get a better opportunity, will you?”

Steven Thompson (Sportscene)

“It had 0-0 written all over it but up stepped hero Craig Halkett. Dramatic ending to the match, wasn’t the best in terms of quality. It was a game for defenders.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan Hutton (Premier)

“Derek McInnes and his side will be absolutely delighted with that, going into their national break. It wasn't a great game. I thought there was a couple of decent enough chances, not a lot of quality football being played, but to show that fighting character to go to the very end. Halkett who, again, I'm really happy for. He's had a tough time with injuries and stuff. To get on the end of that, in a derby game, you see what it means to him.”

Neil McCann (Sportsound)

“It wasn’t a classic derby and listening to the new managers, not too far off the mark. I don’t think anybody had real control in the match. A massive three points for Hearts and it continues that belief. Two defences were on top. If that had ended 0-0 I don’t think anybody would have complained.”