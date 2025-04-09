Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home has announced job losses and a cut in opening times due to “unprecedented challenges”.

The charity said 14 staff had been made redundant from a workforce of 65 as it struggles to meet rising costs.

And both its general opening times and its phoneline operating times are being reduced.

Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home celebrated its 140th anniverary last year | JPI Media License

In an Instagram post, the home said: “Due to the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, the rising costs of running the Home have outpaced the funds we’ve been able to raise, despite the continued generosity and support of our incredible community.

“If we do not take immediate and decisive action, there is a genuine risk that the Home will no longer be able to continue in the years ahead. This is not an outcome we can accept, as we know how much the Home means to the many people and pets we support across the country.

“As we face these unprecedented challenges, we have had to undertake a restructuring exercise to ensure we can continue to operate effectively and sustainably for the long term. This means that we have made the difficult and unavoidable decision to become a smaller team as well as make a slight reduction to our opening hours.”

The charity, which has just celebrated its 140th anniversary, rehomed 194 cats and dogs and served 487,352 meals to pets in need last year. It has been at its current base in Seafield since 1957 after beginning at Comely Bank Gardens in Stockbridge and then some years in Broughton Road.

Chief executive Lindsay Fyffe-Jardine said: “As part of our restructure we needed to reduce our staffing costs to protect the future of Edinburgh Dog & Cat Home and the lives we touch.

“This means we can confirm there have been 14 redundancies made across the team. This is not a decision we made lightly, and we want to thank all the team who have helped made the process as smooth as possible during a very challenging time.

Chief executive Lindsay Fyffe-Jardine says the home will continue to give every dog and cat the best level of care possible | supplied

“Our mission remains the same and we are fully committed to doing whatever is necessary to protect the future of Edinburgh Dog & Cat Home and the pets and pet owners we support.

“As we look to reduce our costs, this means our general opening times are changing to Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday 9am-4pm and Sundays 12-4pm and our phonelines will now be open Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday 9am-11am and 1pm – 3pm and Sunday 1pm – 3pm.

“This will not stop us giving every dog and cat the best level of care possible, from food and healthcare to toys and training – all to get them ready for their future home and family.”

