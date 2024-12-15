Edinburgh dog owner reunited with Husky after police appeal
An Edinburgh dog owner has been reunited with his pup following a police appeal.
Officers said the dog was found on South Gyle Broadway around 10.25am on Sunday.
Following an appeal from Police Scotland, the force said: “A dog found on South Gyle Broadway has been reunited with its owner. Than you for the likes and shares.”
