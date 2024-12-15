Edinburgh dog owner reunited with Husky after police appeal

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 15th Dec 2024, 14:47 BST
Updated 15th Dec 2024, 16:35 BST

An Edinburgh dog owner has been reunited with his pup following a police appeal.
The dog was found on South Gyle Broadway around 10.25am on Sunday
The dog was found on South Gyle Broadway around 10.25am on Sunday | Police Scotland

Officers said the dog was found on South Gyle Broadway around 10.25am on Sunday.

Following an appeal from Police Scotland, the force said: “A dog found on South Gyle Broadway has been reunited with its owner. Than you for the likes and shares.”

