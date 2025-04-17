Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An Edinburgh dog walker made a heartbreaking discovery after hearing desperate squeaks on the edge of a path near Dumbryden Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Monday, April 14, six terrified guinea pigs were found abandoned in a thorn bush where they were huddling together for warmth. Realising something was wrong, the man called the SSPCA helpline to save the traumatised animals.

Animal rescue officers Chris Hawkes and Aileen Maybury arrived on the scene and worked quickly to catch the two adult guinea pigs and four tiny youngsters that were cowering beneath a bush.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The six guinea pigs were found clinging to one another on the edge of a path just off Dumbryden Road on Monday, April 14 | SSPCA

Animal rescue officer Chris said: “This is a stark reminder that there is absolutely no justification for abandoning an animal. Help is always available, and abandonment should never be the answer.

“These guinea pigs were incredibly lucky. Had they not been discovered when they were, the outcome could have been tragic. Thankfully we reached them in time. They were examined by a vet and are now safe and being cared for at one of our animal rescue and rehoming centres.

“They were left in an extremely vulnerable state, exposed and frightened. We urge anyone who feels they can no longer care for their pets to reach out to us. Support is here – we’re just a phone call away.

“If anyone recognises these guinea pigs or has any information about how they came to be abandoned, we ask that they contact our confidential animal helpline at 03000 999 999.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week the SSPCA expanded it community support campaign to help struggling pet owners. The charity launched a new community animal behaviour support and Pet Aid Community Hubs which bring the SSPCA’s services and support into high streets and community centres across the country through ‘pop up’ events.

At each event the public can get free health checks for their pets, access support for pet food, speak to an animal behaviourist, the adoption and fostering team, and more.

Scottish SPCA’s Head of Rehoming, Fostering & Community Engagement Jennie Macdonald said: “We know that services like Pet Aid are providing a vital lifeline to thousands of people and their pets, and we are going much further in 2025 to bring this kind of early help and preventative support into communities across the country.

“No-one should have to choose between feeding themselves or their pet or struggling with their pets’ health or behaviour because they are frightened about having to give up their much-loved companion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We can already see that our community services are better for animal welfare and better for local communities. Expanding our community services, reaching more animals and people than ever, is also the best use of our supporters’ money – every penny we receive is donated by the public. We are pleased to be bringing more of these services into communities this year to help keep more pets and people together where they belong.”

Residents can support the charity by visiting the SSPCA website or donate items to the SSPCA Pet Aid donation points.