Edinburgh drivers facing delays on A720 with congestion building after break down

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 22nd Sep 2025, 13:10 BST
Drivers on the Edinburgh City Bypass are facing delays following a break down near Hermiston Gait.

One lane has closed eastbound and drivers should use caution on approach. Traffic is also restricted eastbound after Calder Junction.

Drivers on the Edinburgh City Bypass are facing delays following a break down near Hermiston Gait.placeholder image
Drivers on the Edinburgh City Bypass are facing delays following a break down near Hermiston Gait. | Traffic Scotland

Stay on track with all of Edinburgh’s biggest and latest stories with the Edinburgh Evening News daily newsletter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Shortly before 1pm, Traffic Scotland reported: “The A720 is currently restricted eastbound at Hermiston Gaitdue to a broken down vehicle. Lane 1 currently closed and congestion is building up with approximately 13-minute delays.”

The AA reported the average speed in the area is 10mph.

Related topics:EdinburghDriversTraffic
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice