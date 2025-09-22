Edinburgh drivers facing delays on A720 with congestion building after break down
Drivers on the Edinburgh City Bypass are facing delays following a break down near Hermiston Gait.
One lane has closed eastbound and drivers should use caution on approach. Traffic is also restricted eastbound after Calder Junction.
Shortly before 1pm, Traffic Scotland reported: “The A720 is currently restricted eastbound at Hermiston Gaitdue to a broken down vehicle. Lane 1 currently closed and congestion is building up with approximately 13-minute delays.”
The AA reported the average speed in the area is 10mph.