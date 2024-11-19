Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New rules and charges for booking road space for film shoots in the Capital could rule Edinburgh out as a location in future, a city-based production company has warned.

Council chiefs have drawn up a revised scale of fees and application process for occupation of road space in the city for skips, scaffolding, roadworks and events, which includes filming.

Filming for Apple TV's The Buccaneers in the New Town in September | Rhoda Smith

But in a submission to the transport and environment committee, LS Productions warned the new arrangements could deter movie-makers and urged councillors to ensure Edinburgh remained a "film-friendly" city.

The company said it was concerned that filming was now classed as a "complex event", requiring a £6,000 fee and a 6 month minimum lead time.

"Whilst we appreciate the importance of the council being able to generate revenue from road coordination, and also continue to generate revenue from filming, we have a concern that inflating lead time requirements and cost would rule filming in the city out for most productions.

"Edinburgh will lose its ability to attract production to the city if it increases prices and lead times out of line with industry expectations. It is vital that Edinburgh continues to be attractive as a base for filming when productions are reviewing options across the UK."

And LS chief executive Marie Owen added: "I launched LS Productions in Edinburgh in 2006 because of the huge amount of potential for filming, both in the city itself and as an access point to film across Scotland, bringing Edinburgh and Scotland to the attention of a global audience.

"Our head office remains in Edinburgh today and we shoot in the city many times each year. It’s vital to the success of my business and for the growth of the creative sector that Edinburgh remains a film-friendly city with permissions, lead times and prices in line with the rest of the UK and other major cities globally; with which we are in constant competition to attract filming. This includes permission to close and control public roads temporarily for filming activity."

A report to the transport and environment committee said the current charges no longer reflected the true cost of road occupation or events to the councilor communities.

At Monday's meeting of the committee, Leith Green councillor Chas Booth asked if there was enough flexibility built into the new charging structure and timetables to allow film companies the scope they said they needed.

An official said in some cases traffic orders did require extensive notice periods. "However, with small events and small projects, small-scale filming, the team will always provide that flexibility where we can do." And she said there were conversations between the council and those most often involved.

After the meeting, Cllr Booth said: "I got some reassurance from officers that they were continuing to listen to the film industry. I think we do need to continue that dialogue - the film industry is important, they employ a lot of people and I don't think we should be doing anything that would effectively say we don't have films shot in Edinburgh in future."