John Swinney has agreed to "see what the government can do" to help bridge the last gap in funding for the revival of Edinburgh's Filmhouse.

Lothian Labour MSP Sarah Boyack intervened at First Minister's Questions to plead for a final bit of support as the much-loved cinema prepares to reopen its doors at the end of the month.

After a series of questions on Scotland's prospering film industry, she said: "It is great to hear about new film production in Scotland, but we also need to see those films in Scotland.

“Therefore, I want to inform the First Minister that, after support, the Filmhouse is going to open at the end of this month, but it needs a tiny amount of capital to ensure that it will be accessible and able to use all the best formats for showing films.

"Will the First Minister commit to considering the tiny amount of capital funding that the Filmhouse needs to get over the line and get that accessibility?"

Mr Swinney replied "Given that the proposition was put to me in such a constructive fashion, I will heartily agree to do that. If Sarah Boyack would like to furnish me with the detail I will have a close look at it.

"The Filmhouse is a magnificent asset in the city of Edinburgh. I remember the rite of passage that I went through in my youth in being able to see films at the Filmhouse, so I am very supportive of it. We will see what the Government can do to help."

The Filmhouse is looking for around £200,000 for remaining work, including £32,000 for the replacement of its platform lift and £10,000 for major refurbishment of the passenger lift, as well as £20,000 for secondary glazing and refurbishment of windows and a similar to upgrade the hot water system.

Ms Boyack said afterwards: “I am delighted that the First Minister committed to pursue the final issues which would address accessibility and efficiency.

“The Filmhouse is a critical cultural asset to Edinburgh, and it would be great if we can secure that last bit of funding to ensure it truly is a world class facility."