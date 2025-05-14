Fire crews were dispatched to an old Edinburgh hospital this morning after blaze broke out.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they got the call to the former Corstorphine Hospital at 136 Corstorphine Road at 7.40am and found the building well alight.

The fire service received the first call about the fire at 7.40am | contributed

Six fire engines and one height appliance were sent to the scene. There were no reports of anyone being injured.

The fire service advised people to close windows and doors.

Police said road closures were in place due to the fire. Corstorphine Road, Old Kirk Road, Corstorphine Hill Crescent, Cairnmuir Road and Kaimes Road are all closed, with St John's Road down to one lane heading east.

The hospital closed in 2014 and planning permission was given for a housing development six years later.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 7.40am on Wednesday, 14 May, to reports of a building fire on Corstorphine Road, Edinburgh.

“Operations Control mobilised six fire appliances and specialist resources to the scene, where firefighters are currently working to extinguish the fire affecting a derelict building.

“As a precaution, local residents are being asked to close windows and doors if they are affected by smoke. Crews remain in attendance. There are no reported casualties.”