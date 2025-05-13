Edinburgh fire: Cowgate reopens after building blaze

By Ian Swanson
Published 13th May 2025, 09:01 BST
A city-centre road has reopened after being closed to allow firefighters to tackle a building blaze last night.

Fire crews were called to the Cowgate at around 4.20pm yesterday, Monday, May 12, 2025. Four fire engines and a height appliance were despatched to the scene.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze was in a commercial building. People living or working nearby were urged to keep windows and doors closed due to smoke in the area.

The Cowgate was closed from the junction of Guthrie Street to Blair Street. And people were advised to avoid the area.

Police issued a statement today saying the fire was extinguished and there were no reports of injuries.

And they said it was not being treated as wilful.

