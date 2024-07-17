Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fire crews scrambled to Ocean Terminal shopping centre after a fire broke at a section of the building that is being demolished.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Images and videos taken at around 4.30pm show black smoke billowing from a section of the building, which management said is ‘now separate from the main building’. They added that there were no reported injuries as a result of the blaze and the main centre remains open.

The incident has prompted several diversions for tram and bus users with trams currently running between Edinburgh Airport and Balfour Street. Lothian Buses said several services have been affected and ‘due to a road closure buses are unable to serve Ocean Terminal’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

submitted

A spokesman for Ocean Terminal said: "We can confirm that there has been a small fire outbreak late this afternoon within the controlled demolition zone, now separate from the main building of Ocean Terminal.

"Emergency services attended promptly, the fire was extinguished quickly and no injuries have been reported. The main centre remains open.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 4.33pm on Wednesday, 17 July, to reports of a fire at Ocean Drive, Edinburgh.“Operations Control mobilised three appliances and a specialist high reach vehicle to the scene where crews extinguished the flames.“No injuries were reported, and crews left at 6.11pm after ensuring the area was made safe.”

Writing on social media, Edinburgh Trams said: “Due to the Fire Brigade at Ocean Terminal, trams are short running between Edinburgh Airport and Balfour St only. Tram tickets are accepted on Lothian Buses between Balfour St and Newhaven.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lothian Buses said services 10, 34, 35, 36 and 200 are affected.

Lothian Bus Diversions

Service 10

Due to a road closure buses are unable to serve Ocean Terminal and are instead diverted via Lindsay Road and will terminate at Newhaven roundabout until further notice.

Service 200

Buses are being diverted via North Junction Street, Great Junction Street, Henderson Street, The Shore and will be terminating on Commercial Street until further notice.

Buses are being diverted via Lindsay Road and will terminate at Newhaven roundabout until further notice.