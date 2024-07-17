Edinburgh fire crews race to Ocean Terminal after blaze breaks out - diversions in place
Images and videos taken at around 4.30pm show black smoke billowing from a section of the building, which management said is ‘now separate from the main building’. They added that there were no reported injuries as a result of the blaze and the main centre remains open.
The incident has prompted several diversions for tram and bus users with trams currently running between Edinburgh Airport and Balfour Street. Lothian Buses said several services have been affected and ‘due to a road closure buses are unable to serve Ocean Terminal’.
A spokesman for Ocean Terminal said: "We can confirm that there has been a small fire outbreak late this afternoon within the controlled demolition zone, now separate from the main building of Ocean Terminal.
"Emergency services attended promptly, the fire was extinguished quickly and no injuries have been reported. The main centre remains open.”
A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 4.33pm on Wednesday, 17 July, to reports of a fire at Ocean Drive, Edinburgh.“Operations Control mobilised three appliances and a specialist high reach vehicle to the scene where crews extinguished the flames.“No injuries were reported, and crews left at 6.11pm after ensuring the area was made safe.”
Writing on social media, Edinburgh Trams said: “Due to the Fire Brigade at Ocean Terminal, trams are short running between Edinburgh Airport and Balfour St only. Tram tickets are accepted on Lothian Buses between Balfour St and Newhaven.”
Lothian Buses said services 10, 34, 35, 36 and 200 are affected.
Lothian Bus Diversions
Service 10
Due to a road closure buses are unable to serve Ocean Terminal and are instead diverted via Lindsay Road and will terminate at Newhaven roundabout until further notice.
Service 200
Buses are being diverted via North Junction Street, Great Junction Street, Henderson Street, The Shore and will be terminating on Commercial Street until further notice.
Buses are being diverted via Lindsay Road and will terminate at Newhaven roundabout until further notice.
