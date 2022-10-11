The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) received a report of a car fire on Chamberlain Road, Edinburgh, shortly after 7pm on Monday.

In a video posted on social media, other drivers were seen trying to edge past the blazing vehicle, before emergency services arrived.

Shortly after the clip was taken, one fire appliance arrived on the scene. The road was closed while firefighters worked to tackle the flames.

The SFRS crew extinguished the fire and made the area safe. No-one was injured in the blaze.

A SFRS spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 7.05pm on Monday, 10 October to reports of a car fire on Chamberlain Road, Edinburgh.

"Operations Control mobilised one appliance to the scene to extinguish the fire and make the area safe.

Shocked locals spotted a car blaze near the Bruntsfield and Morningside areas of Edinburgh on Monday evening. (Photo credit: Ross Byers)

"There were no reported casualties."