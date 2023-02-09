Edinburgh fire: Nine fire engines on scene of fire at Royal Mile Tavern after reports of smoke
Nine engines called to scene of fire on Royal Mile
Fire engines and crews are at the scene of a blaze that broke out in a pub on the Royal Mile.
Multiple crews and a height appliance are in attendance at the incident at the Royal Mile Tavern on the High Street in the Old Town.
The road is closed to traffic. Smoke has been seen coming from the building.
Nine fire engines and crews are now working to put out the fire in the building near the junction with North Bridge. The Fire and Rescue service confirmed they were called out to reports of smoke and a smell of burning early on Thursday afternoon.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 12.48pm on Thursday, 9 February to reports of a smell of burning and smoke coming from a commercial building at High Street, Edinburgh. Operations Control mobilised nine appliances in total to the scene and crews remain in attendance working to extinguish the fire.”