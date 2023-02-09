Fire engines and crews are at the scene of a blaze that broke out in a pub on the Royal Mile.

Multiple crews and a height appliance are in attendance at the incident at the Royal Mile Tavern on the High Street in the Old Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The road is closed to traffic. Smoke has been seen coming from the building.

Photo: Edinburgh Courts Press

Nine fire engines and crews are now working to put out the fire in the building near the junction with North Bridge. The Fire and Rescue service confirmed they were called out to reports of smoke and a smell of burning early on Thursday afternoon.