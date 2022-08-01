Edinburgh firefighters rush to fire in Leith, after residents report hearing loud bang

Firefighters rushed to a fire in Leith, after locals reported hearing a loud bang.

By Anna Bryan
Monday, 1st August 2022, 3:02 pm

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) crew was called out to Salamander Street at around 11.30am on Monday, after the alarm was raised.

Around the same time, several Leith residents took to social media to share their concerns.

One local wrote: “What the hell was that huge bang in Leith? Our flat fully shook”.

Another said: “The shockwave / explosion popped my ears. I thought a bomb was going off.”

A Reddit user wrote: “Poor dog was terrified and even the people on my MS meeting could hear it. Sounded dramatic.”

A SFRS spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 11.27am on Monday, 1 August to reports of a machine fire within commercial premises on Salamander Street, Leith.

Edinburgh firefighters rushed to a small machinery fire on Salamander Street on Monday morning.

"Operations Control mobilised two appliances to the scene, where a fire had been extinguished prior to our arrival.

"There were no reported casualties and crews left after making the area safe."

