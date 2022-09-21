The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were called to the fire at Leith Links at around 12.30pm this afternoon (Wednesday, September 21).

Three fire appliances and one height appliance were sent out. Firefighters found a small blaze in a toilet block and successfully extinguished the flames.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 12.28pm on Wednesday, 21 September to reports of a fire affecting a public toilet at Leith Links, Edinburgh.

"Operations Control mobilised three appliances and a height vehicle to the scene to extinguish a small fire.

"There were no reported casualties."

According to the Leith Links Community Council website, the temporary public toilet opened in May this year. The block is usually manned by a Council attendant, however, the website reads that “they cannot be expected to do ‘everything’, especially if it involves putting themselves at risk.”