Edinburgh firefighters tackled Arthur's Seat blaze affecting 50 metres of gorse overnight

Arthur’s Seat set alight late on Monday night, prompting an emergency response.

By Anna Bryan
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 12:37 pm

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) crews rushed to the hill at around 10pm on Monday night, after being alerted to reports of a fire.

Read More

Read More
Tributes paid to Edinburgh man who died in accident at FirstStage Studio in Leit...

Two appliances were sent to the scene, and firefighters worked overnight to tackle the blaze.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The fire, which affected around 50 metres of gorse, has now been extinguished.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 10.01pm on Monday, July 11 to reports of a fire on a hillside at Arthur’s Seat, Holyrood Park, Edinburgh.

“There were no reported casualties and crews have now left the scene.”

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) rangers were on site to assist the fire service. An HES spokesperson said: "Due to conditions and location of fire, it wasn’t safe to be on site throughout the night however the area was dampened down again in the early hours of the morning. The Fire Service were present throughout this period."

The blaze on Arthur's Seat on Monday night, captured by JJ Dodders.
Black smoke was seen billowing from the hill in Edinburgh. (Photo credit: Ruth McEwan)
Historic Environment ScotlandEdinburghScottish Fire and Rescue ServiceFire service