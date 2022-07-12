Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) crews rushed to the hill at around 10pm on Monday night, after being alerted to reports of a fire.

Two appliances were sent to the scene, and firefighters worked overnight to tackle the blaze.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fire, which affected around 50 metres of gorse, has now been extinguished.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 10.01pm on Monday, July 11 to reports of a fire on a hillside at Arthur’s Seat, Holyrood Park, Edinburgh.

“There were no reported casualties and crews have now left the scene.”

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) rangers were on site to assist the fire service. An HES spokesperson said: "Due to conditions and location of fire, it wasn’t safe to be on site throughout the night however the area was dampened down again in the early hours of the morning. The Fire Service were present throughout this period."

The blaze on Arthur's Seat on Monday night, captured by JJ Dodders.