Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After two attempted landings, pilot was forced to divert plane to neary airport

A passenger plane carrying more than 50 passengers from Edinburgh to Belfast was damaged during a “heavy” landing.

The aircraft left Edinburgh Airport at around 9.30am on Saturday, December 30 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB), the plane sustained damage during high winds when landing.

A passenger plane carrying more than 50 passengers from Edinburgh to sustained damaged during a “heavy” landing.

A total of 53 passengers and four crew members were on board the flight when the left main landing gear and nose landing gear contacted the runway “heavily” during a second approach to Belfast City Airport.

Following two attempted landings, the plane diverted to Belfast International Airport, where it touched down safely.

The investigation report found that the nosewheel tyres were damaged and when the wheels were removed, the left nosewheel axle was slightly bent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The AAIB said: “The landing gear sustained damage during a heavy touch down after the aircraft became destabilised, due to wind effects experienced during the flare, immediately before touchdown.”