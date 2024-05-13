Edinburgh flight: Plane carrying over 50 passengers from Edinburgh to Belfast damaged in ‘heavy landing’
A passenger plane carrying more than 50 passengers from Edinburgh to Belfast was damaged during a “heavy” landing.
The aircraft left Edinburgh Airport at around 9.30am on Saturday, December 30 last year.
According to the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB), the plane sustained damage during high winds when landing.
A total of 53 passengers and four crew members were on board the flight when the left main landing gear and nose landing gear contacted the runway “heavily” during a second approach to Belfast City Airport.
Following two attempted landings, the plane diverted to Belfast International Airport, where it touched down safely.
The investigation report found that the nosewheel tyres were damaged and when the wheels were removed, the left nosewheel axle was slightly bent.
The AAIB said: “The landing gear sustained damage during a heavy touch down after the aircraft became destabilised, due to wind effects experienced during the flare, immediately before touchdown.”
There were no reported injuries.
