Edinburgh passengers on flight to Turkey left screaming as man brawls with police and airline staff
Passengers on a flight from Edinburgh to the Turkish city of Antalya were left screaming after a man brawled with police and airline staff on the plane.
It happened on Saturday evening after the Easyjet flight landed at Antalya airport at around 8.15pm. Video footage posted by the Daily Record show a man, who is wearing a Celtic top, standing and punching the roof of the plane as airline staff try to keep him in his seat.
The man is shouting and then appears to hit out at a female member of the airline staff and a male Turkish police officer who has boarded the plane. Passengers start screaming and parents try to reassure their children as the struggle continues.
The man continues shouting and appears to throw several more punches as he falls to the floor.
A spokesperson for the airline said: “EasyJet can confirm that police attended a flight to Antalya on 20 April on arrival due to a passenger behaving disruptively on board.
“EasyJet’s crew are trained to assess and evaluate all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of passengers is not compromised at any time. Whilst such incidents are rare we take them very seriously and do not tolerate abusive or threatening behaviour.
“The safety and wellbeing of all our customers and crew is always our highest priority.”