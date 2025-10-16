Jet2holidays has expanded its summer 2027 programme of holiday destinations, featuring 37 sun and city destinations that include a new route to Greek island, Skiathos.

More than a million seats to destinations including Canaries, Balearics, Spain, Greece, Turkey, Italy and Cyprus are now on sale, meaning customers can now book earlier than ever and choose from over 90 weekly flights.

In response to continued demand, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have also increased their capacity to existing popular Spanish destination Reus from Edinburgh Airport. The release of the programme means that the companies are the first airline and tour operator to make holidays for summer 2027 available to book.

Jet2holidays has expanded its summer 2027 programme of holiday destinations from Edinburgh Airport - featuring 37 sun and city destinations including a new route to Greek island, Skiathos | Riik@mctr (flickr) / Muffin (flickr)

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We know that customers are looking to book their Summer 2027 holidays in advance, so they can get the best choice of hotels, rooms and dates. In response to customers wanting to lock in their getaways, we have put our Summer Sun programme on sale for 2027 from Edinburgh Airport before anyone else, giving them the chance to get that holiday booked in.

“With a larger number of seats and routes on sale, including new Skiathos, holidaymakers have an unbelievable selection of flights and holidays to choose from and by going on sale today, we are letting them book in advance and get their sunshine sorted. We are looking ahead to another very successful summer from the airport.”

Gordon Dewar, chief executive at Edinburgh Airport said: "It's great to see Jet2.com and Jet2holidays continue to invest in Scotland's busiest airport with their biggest summer programme yet. The addition of Skiathos as a brand-new destination, alongside increased capacity to Reus, gives our passengers even more choice and flexibility when planning their summer getaways.”

Key summer 2027 routes from Edinburgh Airport include: Antalya, Bodrum, Dalaman, Tenerife, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Reus, Girona, Alicante, Malaga, Palma (Majorca), Ibiza, Menorca, Faro (Algarve), Madeira, Crete (Heraklion), Corfu, Santorini, Kos, Preveza, Rhodes, Thessaloniki (Halkidiki), Skiathos, Kefalonia, Kalamata, Zante, Larnaca, Paphos, Naples, Rome, Catania (Sicily), Verona, Dubrovnik, Split, Malta, Bulgaria (Bourgas).