Edinburgh Airport has been named Airport of the Year at the National Transport Awards this week – beating four other airports to the title.

The ceremony was held in London on Thursday (October 2) with Edinburgh Airport coming on top after being recognised for its route development, investment in sustainable energy and passenger care.

Other UK airports in the category were: Aberdeen International Airport, Glasgow Airport, Liverpool John Lennon Airport and Southampton Airport.

Gordon Dewar, Edinburgh Airport ceo, said: “We’re incredibly proud to bring this award back to Edinburgh. It’s recognition not just of growth but shows how we can grow responsibly – connecting Scotland to the world whilst investing in cleaner energy, passenger services, and the communities around us.”

Mr Dewar added: “We’re thrilled to represent Edinburgh on the national stage and to keep building an airport we can be proud of.”

Grant Poulton, managing director at Transport Times, said: “Edinburgh Airport stood out for combining record-breaking growth with outstanding passenger experience and a genuine commitment to sustainability. The judges were impressed by its ability to expand global connectivity while maintaining efficiency and investing in a greener future for Scottish aviation.”

Edinburgh Council was also recognised at the awards on Thursday, winning the Acive Travel and Public Space award for its £17m Roseburn to Union Canal project which launched in December last year after a decade of planning.