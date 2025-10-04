A video shows a plane battling Storm Amy’s strong winds as it comes into land at Edinburgh Airport.

Footage shows a plane battling Storm Amy’s strong winds as it came into land at Edinburgh Airport.

spottededi recorded the moment the Turkish Airlines flight, which had departed from Istanbul, wobbled from side to side before touching down on Friday October 3.

A Met Office yellow wind warning is in place for Edinburgh until 23:59 on Saturday October 4.

Met Office yellow wind warning

The warning reads: “Storm Amy is likely to lead to some disruption later on Friday and overnight into Saturday.

“Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen. Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage. Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible. Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties. Some roads and bridges may close. Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.

“Storm Amy is expected to bring a spell of strong winds to many parts of northern and western Britain later on Friday and overnight into Saturday. South to southwesterly winds will increase during Friday, initially in the west before extending eastwards during Friday night. Gusts of 50-60 mph are likely in many areas, and may reach 60-70 mph in more exposed parts. The strongest winds are most likely across portions of northern and western Scotland, where gusts in excess of 90 mph are possible - this is covered by a separate Amber warning for the Friday night period.

“The very strong winds will also be accompanied by spells of heavy rain, with difficult driving conditions likely, especially for high sided vehicles on prone routes, such as crosswinds on exposed or high level routes. Winds will ease for most parts through Saturday afternoon, but will continue to be very strong for the Northern Isles and parts of the far north of Scotland through to the end of Saturday, before slowly easing overnight.”