Schoolchildren joined politicians and activists for the launch of a new Edinburgh cycling and walking route which has transformed public spaces along the way and brought disused areas back into community use.

The Roseburn to Union Canal active travel route was officially opened on Monday with an inaugural group cycle ride and walk from Sauchiebank to Dalry Community Park.

Local schoolchildren joined the official opening | supplied

The £17 million project, developed over many years, with input from residents, businesses and community councils, is designed to encourage more people to make greener travel choices, such as walking or cycling, and help achieve the aim of making Edinburgh net zero by 2030.

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop and city transport and environment convener Councillor Stephen Jenkinson were joined by groups of local schoolchildren and representatives of the Dalry community, to cut the red ribbon marking the opening. There were also stalls from Police Scotland, Spokes, Soul Cycles and the council’s active travel team.

Dalry Community Park is one of the greenspaces that has been upgraded with new play equipment after consultation with pupils at Dalry Primary School. And two new bridges have been installed along the route over the Mid Calder railway line and Dalry Road.

There was a community bike ride to mark the occasion | supplied

Along the route 200 semi-mature trees have been planted with further planting and seeding planned for spring 2025 to create a healthier and more diverse woodland which will enhance the area’s ecological value.

Community gardens are planned for the Sauchiebank area, and a new toucan crossing has been installed across the West Approach Road to connect to Dundee Street.

The route also links up with another of the council’s flagship active travel projects, the City Centre West to East Link (CCWEL) along with the other established paths networks in the local area.

Sustrans Scotland’s Places for Everyone programme, which is funded by the Scottish Government, financed 100 per cent of the design costs and up to 70 per cent of construction costs totalling £11.6 million. The council funded the remaining £5.4m and led on the project’s delivery.

Fiona Hyslop said: “I was delighted to take part in the official opening of the Roseburn to Union Canal active travel route and to celebrate with local schoolchildren and residents who will benefit – not only from the path, but through the improved public spaces also..

“Ambitious projects such as this are making it easier for people to walk, wheel and cycle – tackling poverty and protecting the environment – but there is so much more we wish to achieve. Over £155 million has been invested this year and through the Draft Budget for 2025-26, we intend to invest over £188 million to help people leave their cars at home and to choose healthier and greener transport options.”

Councillor Jenkinson said: “It was a real pleasure to open the brand new Roseburn to Union Canal active travel route today. This project will breathe new life into Dalry, revitalising previously less used community spaces and the community play park, whilst making it easier and safer for residents and visitors to get around and keep Edinburgh moving.

“Expanding active travel routes in the Capital is a key priority for us and remains central to our goal of becoming a net zero city by 2030, by providing people with more options for safe, sustainable travel. I have no doubt that this route will be a great success as we carry on with delivering a greener, healthier, and more sustainable city for all.

“I’d also like to thank all our excellent colleagues for their hard work and to Transport Scotland and Sustrans who have been instrumental in seeing this project completed.”

And Karen McGregor, Scotland director for Sustrans, also welcomed the opening. She said: “Safer routes for walking, wheeling and cycling save lives. The current lack of off-road cycling connections in our cities is the biggest challenge facing people who want to travel actively.

“The evidence shows that in providing convenient and accessible links away from traffic, we are giving more people the confidence to make healthier and more sustainable journeys. Protected routes like the Roseburn to Union Canal Path do just that, enabling those living and working in Edinburgh to get around with ease”.