Edinburgh Forth Road Bridge closed in both directions with diversions in place due to police incident
Police remain on site
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Forth Road Bridge is closed in both directions due to an ongoing police incident.
Traffic Scotland reported the incident at around 8pm and said the closure will impact “buses, taxis, cyclists and pedestrians that would usually use the bridge.” Police Scotland advised they have responded to reports for a concern for a person.
Writing on X, Police Scotland said: “The A9000 is currently closed due to concern for a person. Diversions are in place.”