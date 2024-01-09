News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh Forth Road Bridge closed in both directions with diversions in place due to police incident

Police remain on site
By Neil Johnstone
Published 9th Jan 2024, 20:37 GMT
The Forth Road Bridge is closed in both directions due to an ongoing police incident.

Traffic Scotland reported the incident at around 8pm and said the closure will impact “buses, taxis, cyclists and pedestrians that would usually use the bridge.” Police Scotland advised they have responded to reports for a concern for a person.

Writing on X, Police Scotland said: “The A9000 is currently closed due to concern for a person. Diversions are in place.”