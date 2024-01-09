Marc Webley Edinburgh death: Third person charged for shooting on Hogmanay outside the Anchor Inn pub in Granton
A third person has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 38-year-old man outside Granton pub The Anchor Inn just minutes before the bells on Hogmanay.
Emergency services were called at around 11.50pm on Sunday, December 31, 2023, after a firearm was discharged in West Granton Road. Two men, aged 38 and 39, were taken to hospital. The 38-year-old man, Marc Webley, was pronounced dead a short time later.
A 33-year-old woman has now become the third person to be arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting. She is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday, January 10.
Last week, a 32-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were arrested and charged in relation to the incident. Grant Hunter, 32, and Emma McVie, 25, appeared in private during a petition hearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, January 8.