A man and a woman have appeared in court accused of the murder of Edinburgh man Marc Webley.

Grant Hunter, 32, and Emma McVie, 25, appeared in private during a petition hearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court yesterday. Hunter and McVie, both from Edinburgh, faced allegations of murder and assault to severe injury, danger to life and attempted murder. Both accused made no plea and were remanded in custody.

The case was continued for further examination and the pair are due to appear back in the dock at the capital court within eight days.

The court appearance comes one week after Marc Webley was allegedly gunned down outside his local pub in Granton, Edinburgh, just before midnight on Hogmanay. A second man, aged 39, was also injured during the alleged attack and is currently in a serious but stable condition in an Edinburgh hospital.

Webley was the former partner of teenage lottery winner Jane Park who posted emotional tributes to her ex and revealed unseen videos of the pair together on Instagram following his death. Park told her followers she had been left “absolutely devastated” by Webley’s death.

She added: “I can't believe I’m writing this. We spoke yesterday. If I could cuddle you again and tell you everything is going to be ok, I would give anything to do it Marc. The months we spent together you taught me some valuable things in life and I'll never ever forget you. I am absolutely devastated. The best bed for you is up there my handsome.”