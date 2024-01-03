Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edinburgh EuroMillions winner, Jane Park, has posted a fresh tribute to her ex-boyfriend after he died from gunshot wounds on New Year’s Eve.

Ms Park, who famously won £1 million in the EuroMillions in 2013 aged just 17, was reported to be in a relationship with Marc Webley until December 2023, with the couple separating just weeks before Webley’s murder.

Mark Webley, 38, was shot and killed outside the Anchor Inn on West Granton Road at around 11.50pm on December 31. A 39-year-old man was also shot and injured and remains in hospital in a ‘serious but stable condition'.

Following the news, Ms Park uploaded a picture of herself with Webley having a drink together to her Instagram page with the caption ‘Sleep tight my handsome’. The picture, which features the song “I’ll be missing you” by P. Diddy also read: “Life ain’t always what it seems to be…words can’t express what you mean to me.”

A police investigation into the shooting and murder remains ongoing and officers have now launched an online portal where the public can send information directly to the police. On January 2, police officers recovered a vehicle in Darvel Gait in Craigentinny but advised that "enquiries are ongoing to establish if this was the vehicle involved."

Earlier in the week police said that a red Hyundai Tucson was seen in the area on West Granton Road, with the driver of the car pulling up beside the two men, exiting the vehicle and discharging their firearm. The car was then seen travelling eastwards towards Leith.

Detective Superintendent Graham Grant said: “An extensive police investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and we are doing everything we possibly can to identify and trace whoever is responsible.”

Superintendent Sam Ainslie said: “Police Scotland takes incidents of this nature extremely seriously, this type of reckless criminality will not be tolerated, and we will do everything in our power to bring the perpetrators to justice.”