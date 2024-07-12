Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A series of events is to be held later this year to mark the 60th anniversary of the Forth Road Bridge.

The iconic crossing opened to traffic for the first time on September 4, 1964, and was, at the time, the longest suspension bridge in the world outside the USA.

The programme of events around the anniversary will include

A ceremony with local school children and representatives to celebrate the bridge’s links with the community on Wednesday September 4.

A fleet of vintage and electric buses offering trips across the Forth Road Bridge on Saturday September 7.

A public exhibition on the history of the bridge and presentations on the future of the famous crossing from industry professionals on Wednesday September 4.

60 tours to the top of the towers, with a competition for members of the public to win places.

Transport Scotland said details on how to get involved with the events would be announced in due course.

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “The Forth Road Bridge has long been part of landscape along the River Forth and it is fitting that we mark its sixty years of service. This series of events will celebrate the iconic crossing’s close links with the local community, as well as the travelling public.”

Although the bridge was replaced by the Queensferry Crossing as the main traffic route across the Forth in 2017, it is still used for buses, cyclists and pedestrians.

Ms Hyslop, who is also SNP MSP for nearby Linlithgow, said: “While the Forth Road Bridge now plays a different role than it did sixty years ago, it still provides important resilience as a public transport corridor. I look forward to seeing it continue this important role for year to come.”

David Bishop, south east bridges manager for operating company BEAR Scotland, said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 60 years of the Forth Road Bridge.

“It had the fourth longest span in the world when it opened and is still one of the world’s most significant suspension bridges. In recent years it has been strengthened and refurbished to provide many more decades of service.

“The Forth Road Bridge is an engineering achievement that we can all take pride in and we look forward to welcoming the public this September.”