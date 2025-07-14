After a successful inaugural run in 2024, Edinburgh Fringe venue Gilded Balloon has relaunched its Postcode Pals scheme, offering locals discounted tickets for some of the best shows.

Over 125 shows will offer £6 tickets for residents across Edinburgh and the Lothians, Fife and Falkirk, including Alana Jackson, Caroline Rhea, Jack Docherty in The Chief, Kim Blythe, Rosie O’Donnell and many more.

This year’s programme celebrates Gilded Balloon’s 40th Fringe, with household names returning alongside a line-up of newcomers and fresh talent. And now, Postcode Pals will ensure local residents can grab discounts for the very best Fringe shows for the first few days of the festival, whether planning a family day out, late night comedy or thrilling theatre.

Postcode Pals runs from now until 6pm on Tuesday, July 29 for residents in EH, KY and FK postcodes, valid for select shows from July 30 - August 3. See here for the discounted tickets. Type PALS25 at checkout to unlock the discount.

Edinburgh comedy legend Jack Docherty will return to the Fringe this year as The Chief, his popular character in BBC Scotland show Scot Squad. | Gilded Balloon

This scheme enables local residents to see some of the Fringe’s top shows in the very first few days of the world’s biggest arts festival. Locals can pick up two tickets per show with a maximum of six transactions.

For the ultimate family day out, locals can enjoy a line-up of fantastic family-friendly entertainment from world-class performers like Lindsey Cole and Mark Thompson, as well as interactive shows like Woody’s Bush Cabaret for Kids and A.L.Ex & the ImproBots: How to Train Your Robot, which are sure to keep the kids (and parents) entertained.

Postcode Pals can secure tickets to some of the Fringe’s top comedians including Jack Docherty in The Chief, Rosie O’Donnell’s first Fringe, TikTok star Kim Blythe, rising star Alana Jackson, local comic Michael Welch and Aunt Hilda herself, Caroline Rhea. They can also enjoy some top-tier comedy from abroad, including New Zealand funny girl Sarah Bradley in Just Like Other Girls and New York comic Liz Coin’s show Lizzy Sunshine.

Katy and Karen Koren, artistic directors of Gilded Balloon said, “We’re excited to launch a second year of Postcode Pals and release thousands of discounted tickets for some of our very best shows to ensure local residents don’t miss out on Fringe fun.

“With the world’s largest arts festival on our doorstep, it’s important as locals that we embrace it and we hope Postcode Pals helps local residents to get involved, grab a bargain and see some big names, or maybe take a chance on someone new!

“With £6 tickets running across all three of our venues, there’s shows on offer for all types of Fringe fans - from the littlest members of your family to comedy fans, theatregoers and more.”

Fringe shows by Kim Blythe and Rosie O'Donnell are also part of the Postcode Pals deal this year. | Gilded Baloon

For pals who are more on the adventurous side, Gilded Balloon’s interactive shows will keep you on the edge of your seat, and sometimes bring you onto the stage! Some exciting additions to the programme this year are IKEA WARS, which challenges two comedians to build Ikea furniture on stage in a race against the clock, Married at Fringe Sight, a Fringe dating show that ends with a marriage, as well as some show-stopping tricks at 1 Hour of Insane Magic.

Postcode Pals can also bag discounted tickets for some of the most exciting new theatre at this year’s festival, including Gail Watson in Faye’s Red Lines and EastEnders star Michelle Collins in her new show, Motorhome Marilyn. For the musically inclined, Arthur Hull’s FLOP and Midnight at the Palace are two that can’t be missed.

Gilded Balloon’s ‘Pals in Pink’ will welcome audiences from around the world as staff transform all three venues (Appleton Tower, Patter House and the National Museum of Scotland) into fabulously pink hubs of creativity with acts from every genre descending during the month of August.

Postcode Pals gives local residents even more incentive to start their Fringe wish lists early so they can take advantage of this great opportunity to see some of the biggest shows of the year at the start of their runs. Tickets on sale now via www.tickets.gildedballoon.co.uk