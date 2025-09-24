Edinburgh ‘gang war’ sees dramatic rise in deliberate fires across the capital

The number of deliberate fires in the Capital has seen a dramatic rise, as the city found itself in the midst of a ‘gang war’.

New figures released by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service show that between April and June this year, 412 fires were found to be intentionally started – up from 259 between January and March.

In March, the gang war in Edinburgh picked up steam, leading to several deliberate fire attacks.

Several homes and businesses were set alight, including a beauty salon linked to gang leader Mark Richardson’s partner.

And as the months have gone on, more fires have been raised, including in taxis and at a cab office in Gorgie in separate incidents.

The figures come from the annual Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s Edinburgh division scrutiny report, which will be reviewed by councillors at a meeting next Tuesday.

It also includes statistics on deliberate fires started in the Capital in the 2024-2025 financial year, which ran up to March of this year.

Portobello and Craigmillar had the highest rate of deliberate fires, at 206 – almost four a week.

Forth ward, including Granton, Newhaven and Pilton, had the next highest rate, with 189 incidents, while Craigentinny and Duddingston had 122.

Meanwhile, Morningside had the lowest rate of deliberate fires, at 14, while Leith Walk and Corstorphine and Murrayfield each had 22.

Some 63 incidents involved vehicles, while 44 involved dwellings and 42 involved non-residential structures.

And 483 of the total 1,163 involved refuse fires, while 298 were of ‘grassland, woodland and crops’.

Meanwhile, fire alarms were accidentally tripped 497 times by students, which the fire service said was often down to using cooking appliances near detectors.

A commentary in the report from the fire service read: “Recent years have shown an increase, with close links between deliberate secondary fires and other forms of anti-social behaviour.

“Occasionally, some fires are deliberately set in primary locations, such as buildings, caravans and vehicles.

“Where there is possibility of criminality, or where there has been a risk to live or damage to property, our fire investigation teams may investigate the origin and cause, and provide reports to Police Scotland or the Crown Office Procurator Fiscal Service.”