Police say there is “no intelligence to suggest” a double shooting in Spain is linked to an ongoing gang war in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Scots Eddie Lyons Jnr and Ross Monaghan were shot dead by a hooded gunman outside an Irish pub in Fuengirola on Saturday, May 31.

It comes after a number of firebombings, shootings and assaults in Scotland's two biggest cities in recent months.

Since March, more than 40 arrests have been made as part of ‘Operation Portaledge’.

However, in a statement released on Tuesday (June 3), Police Scotland said there is nothing to suggest that the deaths were connected with ongoing gang violence in Scotland, adding that speculation linking the events is “not helpful” to ongoing investigations.

The statement read: “The investigation into the fatal shootings in Fuengirola is being carried out by Spanish police.

“Police Scotland is supporting Spanish police where requested, however, at this time we have no officers deployed within Spain.

“There is currently no intelligence to suggest the deaths of these two men in Spain are linked to the recent criminal attacks in Scotland being investigated as part of Operation Portaledge.

“Any misinformation or speculation linking the events in Spain are not helpful to the ongoing investigations in either country.

“There is also nothing to suggest that the shooting in Fuengirola was planned from within Scotland.”