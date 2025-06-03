Edinburgh schoolboy, 10, caught carrying knife and 12-year-olds found with blades

Police officers catch a child carrying a knife every four days in Scotland using stop-and-search powers, according to new analysis by 1919.

Official Police Scotland statistics show there were 91 instances of under-18s being found in possession of a bladed or pointed weapon in 2024 – among them a 10-year-old Edinburgh school boy.

The latest figures, which come in the wake of several reports of knife incidents in Edinburgh involving youths, showed that teenagers now account for almost a third of positive knife searches across all age groups, sparking calls for the introduction of more “meaningful” punishments.

Last month, there was an alleged stabbing of a 17-year-old boy at Portobello Beach following reports of a large-scale disturbance. On May 19, a 16-year-old boy appeared in court charged with attempted murder in connection with the incident.

Now, justice and home affairs magazine 1919 has taken a deeper dive into the stop and search statistics to highligh several instances where youth children were discovered carrying weapons.

In July 2024, for example, a 10-year-old boy was caught with a knife in the east of Edinburgh, while several 12-year-olds were found carrying blades in the Capital, Ayrshire, Glasgow and Lanarkshire throughout the year. More than a dozen children aged 13, two of them girls, were also subjected to a positive blade search.

Scottish Labour’s justice spokeswoman Pauline McNeill described the figures as “shocking” and is calling for more early intervention schemes.

She said: “These shocking figures are yet another sign that there is a youth violence epidemic emerging in Scotland.

“The SNP has created a perfect storm by cutting youth work services, letting police officer numbers fall, and mismanaging child and adolescent mental health services and education.

“Each one of these 91 cases is very serious for our communities and potentially for those actually carrying the weapon. The only way to tackle this effectively is to have early intervention schemes that get to the root cause, and without this we will fail our communities.

“The SNP must take urgent action in all of these areas to tackle knife crime and actually do something that will halt this epidemic.”

The Scottish Conservatives said “soft-touch” sentencing policies which lessen the punishment for under 25s are “emboldening” young people to carry weapons.

“These alarming figures lay bare just how drastically knife crime has spiralled out of control,” said MSP Sharon Dowey, the party’s community safety spokesperson.

“There must be meaningful punishments for those who use a knife, and expanded stop-and-search powers for police to act as a deterrent.”

David Threadgold, chair of the Scottish Police Federation, which funds the company behind 1919 magazine, wants to see more effective preventative strategies.

He said: “Each one of the truly shocking statistics is a justifiable and evidenced-based reaction by the police to an increasingly concerning societal trend we now see emerging among younger members of our communities in Scotland.

“Each of these statistics is a real situation which created significant risk for my colleagues, as well as potentially life changing consequences for the perpetrator, and sadly – as we have seen so tragically across Scotland recently – the victims of knife crime, their families and friends.

“The solution to this problem cannot rest alone with the police; much greater and more effective preventative strategies have to be in place across Scotland.”