Two SNP MSPs who were facing possible deselection have won the battle to stand again at next year's Scottish Parliament elections.

Edinburgh Northern & Leith MSP Ben Macpherson saw off a challenge from former Edinburgh council leader Adam Nols-McVey to become the candidate for the new seat of Edinburgh North Eastern & Leith.

And Midlothian North & Musselburgh MSP Colin Beattie, the former SNP treasurer questioned in the long-running investigation into SNP finances but cleared of any wrongdoing, will stand for the redrawn Midlothian North constituency despite a bid by Midlothian council leader Kelly Parry for the seat.

Sitting MSPs Ben Macpherson and Colin Beattie were both reselected for next year's elections despite challenges | collage

The SNP released a full list of all its constituency candidates for the 2026 Holyrood elections after local votes by party members across the country to decide who would stand in their area. Candidates for the regional lists will be chosen later.

Edinburgh council SNP group leader Simita Kumar was selected in Edinburgh South Western, formerly Edinburgh Pentlands, where current MSP Gordon MacDonald is retiring.

Former Edinburgh housing convener Kate Campbell was chosen for the new Edinburgh Eastern, Musselburgh & Tranent seat, where sitting MSP Ash Regan defected from the SNP to Alba.

And Euan Hyslop, SNP education spokesman on the council, was chosen to fight the new Edinburgh Northern constituency.

East Lothian SNP group leader Lyn Jardine will be the candidate in Edinburgh North Western and Sally Donald in Edinburgh Southern.

Culture Secretary Angus Robertson was reselected for Edinburgh Central, Justice Secretary Angela Constance for Almond Valley and Housing Minister Paul McLennan in the newly-named East Lothian Coast & Lammermuirs.

Former MP Martyn Day, who represented Linlithgow and East Falkirk at Westminster from 2015 until 2024,will now try to win the same seat at Holyrood.

West Lothian SNP deputy group leader Pauline Stafford will fight the new Bathgate seat.

And former MP, Calum Kerr, who represented Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk from 2015 to 2017, is the new candidate for Midlothian South, Tweeddale and Lauderdale, where veteran MSP Christine Grahame is retiring.

Angus Robertson, chair of the SNP’s election campaign committee, said: "I am delighted the Scottish National Party has selected a group of brilliant, talented and diverse candidates to take forward our positive vision for Scotland's future at next year's Scottish Parliament elections.

"Under John Swinney's leadership, the SNP will be offering the people of Scotland the opportunity to vote for party laser focussed on creating a vibrant economy in every part of our country, tackling the challenges faced by our public services, and creating a better future for everyone who lives here.

"When people go to the ballot box next year, they can be assured that a vote for the SNP is a vote for a party who will always be on Scotland’s side."