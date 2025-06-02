Edinburgh crime: Man charged with rape of 15-year-old girl in Edinburgh city centre

A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection with the alleged rape of a teenager in Edinburgh.

The 15-year-old girl was approached by a man at a bus stop on Princes Street in the city last Sunday shortly before 5am, before being led through the city on foot to York Place. She was then allegedly raped in a basement area on the street before the suspect fled on foot towards Dublin Street.

On Sunday, police announced that a 20-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the incident. On Monday, officers said the man has now been charged in relation to the attack.

A spokeperson for Police Scotland said: “A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a serious sexual assault on a 15-year-old girl in the York Place area of Edinburgh on Sunday, 25 May, 2025.

“He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, 2 June, 2025.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

